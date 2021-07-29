CBSE shares ‘Chellam sir’ meme on Twitter asking parents to 'relax' ahead of Class 12 results; tweet goes viral
Using a meme from the second season of The Family Man, the board shared an update related to the results and requested parents to relax
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results by 31 July. While the scorecards will be released anytime soon, the wait is making parents and students anxious leaving the board's website and social media pages flooded with inquiries.
Hence, referring to Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Family Man, CBSE took to social media to share a hilarious meme for tense students and parents.
Using a meme from the second season of The Family Man, the board shared an update related to the results and requested parents to relax. The meme features the show's protagonist Manoj Bajpayee as a worried parent along with the well-known character of ‘Chellam sir’ essayed by Uday Mahesh.
As seen in the graphic, Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee's character) is speaking to Chellam Sir over the phone and asks, "Sir woh Atharv ka CBSE result kab ayegaa? (When will Atharv's CBSE results be announced?) I'm too worried".
Chellam replies in an epic way and says, "Don't be a minimum parent Sri, be optimistic. Relax! Jald hi ayega (It will come soon)". Along with the meme, the post has been captioned as, "Don't be a Minimum Parent”.
Take a look at the viral post below:
Don't be a Minimum G̶u̶y̶ Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
For the unversed, the caption is inspired by the famous term "minimum guy" used by Srikant's boss in the series who wants him to increase his productivity.
Shared on 28 July, the post has gathered over 11,000 likes and 2,000 retweets till now. The tweet is also receiving many comments with people appreciating the epic post.
also read
Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 declared: 95.93% clear JAC matriculation exam; steps to download scorecard from jac.nic.in
The Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks secured in Class 9 by students
Odisha Board to declare Class 12 results for Science and Commerce students on 31 July; steps to check score on orissaresults.nic.in
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Board results 2021 have been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by students in classes 10 and 11, and Class 12 internal exams
Goa GBSHSE to declare Class 12 results on gbshse.gov.in at 5 pm; check direct link and steps here
Candidates can also check their scores via SMS by typing GOA12SEAT NUMBER and send it to 56263 or 58888 or 5676750.