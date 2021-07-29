CBSE shares ‘Chellam sir’ meme on Twitter asking parents to 'relax' ahead of Class 12 results; tweet goes viral

Using a meme from the second season of The Family Man, the board shared an update related to the results and requested parents to relax

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Class 12 results by 31 July. While the scorecards will be released anytime soon, the wait is making parents and students anxious leaving the board's website and social media pages flooded with inquiries.

Hence, referring to Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Family Man, CBSE took to social media to share a hilarious meme for tense students and parents.

Using a meme from the second season of The Family Man, the board shared an update related to the results and requested parents to relax. The meme features the show's protagonist Manoj Bajpayee as a worried parent along with the well-known character of ‘Chellam sir’ essayed by Uday Mahesh.

As seen in the graphic, Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee's character) is speaking to Chellam Sir over the phone and asks, "Sir woh Atharv ka CBSE result kab ayegaa? (When will Atharv's CBSE results be announced?) I'm too worried".

Chellam replies in an epic way and says, "Don't be a minimum parent Sri, be optimistic. Relax! Jald hi ayega (It will come soon)". Along with the meme, the post has been captioned as, "Don't be a Minimum Parent”.

Take a look at the viral post below:

For the unversed, the caption is inspired by the famous term "minimum guy" used by Srikant's boss in the series who wants him to increase his productivity.

Shared on 28 July, the post has gathered over 11,000 likes and 2,000 retweets till now. The tweet is also receiving many comments with people appreciating the epic post.