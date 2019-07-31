CBSE sets new rules for students wishing to transfer schools in class 9 and 11

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for admission in class 9 and 11 that may occur due to the transfer of students from one school to another. The SOPs have been primarily put in place to safeguard the interests of the children and to ensure that the transition at such a crucial point of their education is not taken lightly. The new rules would make the old rules followed by the schools redundant.

“It has been observed by the Board that many students also change school while they are studying in Class IX or XI in Secondary and Senior Secondary schools on the grounds of shifting of family, better education, distance between residence and school, medical ground, change of Board etc. Even requests are made at the fag end of the academic session for change of school. Last minute shifting of school does not provide conducive educational environment to students, as they are not well acquainted with new classmates and teachers,” says the circular issued by CBSE.

Here is the list of SOPs: