CBSE releases sample papers for Class 10 and 12; download at cbseacademic.nic.in

A month before the commencement of board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample papers for Class 10 and Class 12. This will help students to prepare for their board exams, slated to begin from 4 May. Candidates can download the sample papers from the board’s official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students can follow these steps to download the sample papers:

Log in to cbseacademic.nic.in Select ‘Sample Question Paper’ in the main menu Now, select ‘SQP 2020-21’ and choose the Class Links of subject wise sample papers will be displayed on the screen Click on the link and download the sample papers.

Direct link for Class 10 sample papers: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSX_2020-21.html

Direct link for Class 12 sample papers: http://cbseacademic.nic.in/SQP_CLASSXII_2020-21.html

The board has earlier announced that exams will be held as per the syllabus. These sample papers will give the students an idea about the upcoming examinations.

Currently, CBSE is conducting practical exams in different states of the country. All COVID-19 guidelines are being followed as per the Government orders. If any student fails to appear for the practical exam after being found positive for coronavirus , or any of his close family members tests positive, then the concerned school will have to re-conduct the exam for him/her. Such schools will have to notify the CBSE Regional Office latest by 11 June.

The Class 10 exams will end on 7 June while the Class 12 last paper will be conducted on 14 June.

