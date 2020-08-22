CBSE releases resource manuals for Science and Maths teachers for classes 6-10 on cbse.nic.in

The CBSE expects teachers of the two subjects to go through the TERM manuals and develop a plan for implementing competency-based learning

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a series of manuals named 'Teacher Energised Manuals' (TERM) for edcuators teaching Science and Maths to students from Classes 6 to 10.

In a tweet, Union education minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the manuals are must-read for teachers so that they can familiarise themselves with learning outcomes based teaching and learning.

.@cbseindia29, in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation, has developed TERM- Teacher Energized Resource Manuals- of Science and Mathematics subjects for classes 6th to 10th. pic.twitter.com/6KIt0bstpp — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 22, 2020

He said that educators can access the resources from the CBSE website.

The manuals have been divided into chapters, and correspond to the respective chapters in the NCERT textbooks. The chapters have been grouped by concepts, which, in turn, have been linked to the NCERT learning outcomes.

Teachers can use the assessment items stated in each chapter to assess whether or not the learner has understood the related concepts.

According to a report in Times Now, CBSE expects teachers of the two subjects to go through the manuals and develop a plan for implementing Competency-Based Learning to equip the students with skills and competencies related to the two subjects.

Teachers can access the official CBSE website and on the DIKSHA platform. The manual has been designed in partnership with Central Square Foundation.

According to a report by Careers 360, traditionally, the CBSE is an exam-conducting body and is not in-charge of writing textbooks or deciding curriculum, but the manuals are linked to standards set by the NCERT. As per the report, the CBSE has over 21,000 affiliated schools, most of which are private.