CBSE releases date sheets for Class 10, 12 offline compartment, improvement exams; check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 offline improvement examinations. Students can check their respective date sheets by visiting the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.

As per the latest schedule, the CBSE Class 10 exams will begin on 25 August and end on 8 September while Class 12 papers will commence on 25 August and end on 15 September. The compartment examinations will be held via offline mode in 19 subjects for Class 12 and 10 subjects for Class 10 which have been mentioned in the date sheet.

Class 12 date sheet

Class 10 date sheet

Below are categories for regular students of Class 10 and Class 12 who are eligible to appear for offline exams this year:

- Candidates who have passed but are dissatisfied with their marks can appear for the improvement and compartment exam

- Students who were assessed in 6 subjects and declared as pass but could not clear one main subject

- Students whose results or scores could not be prepared this year on the basis of tabulation policy (regular candidates of improvement category) can appear for the exam

- Students who have been placed in compartment category

Candidates are requested to submit their candidature through their respective schools only as there is no provision for applying directly to the board. Meanwhile, schools can submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the compartment or improvement examinations from 11 to 15 August.

Students are advised to keep a check on the official website cbse.gov.in for any further updates or information related to offline exams.