CBSE private candidates exam 2021: Admit cards released for Class 10, 12; check direct link here
The exams will be held from 25 August to 8 September for Class 10. For Class 12, the exams will go on till 15 September 15.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put out the admit cards for the Class 10 and 12 private candidates. The exams will be held from 25 August to 8 September for Class 10. For Class 12, the exams will go on till 15 September.
The process to download the admit card for private candidates is as follows:
- Visit the official website of the CBSE - https://www.cbse.gov.in/
- Click on the ‘New Website’ option. A new page will open
- Click on the ‘E-Pariksha’ link given below on the page
- Select the link for generating admit cards for private candidates
- Choose the credential type and log in by entering the required details
- Click on submit. The hall ticket will be displayed online
Here’s the direct link:
https://cbseit.in/cbse/web/pvtform/pvtAdmCard.aspx
The CBSE will hold the exams for private candidates together with the improvement examinations. Students who want to improve their results, candidates registered in the ‘special subjects’ category, second chance compartment candidates of 2019 and 2020, and failed students of previous years are also eligible to appear in the examinations.
The exams will be held offline, despite opposition from students. The board has said that the means of alternative assessment that was used for regular students will not be available for private candidates, since it does not have accurate data available to prepare the results using any other method.
The CBSE had cut the exam syllabus by 30 percent earlier. The paper will also have more Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on the mentioned dates. The other details, such as venue and subject, will be mentioned on the hall tickets. Students need to bring a printout of the ticket to the exam venue.
