CBSE Pass Percentage 2020 Class 10: 91.46% of students clear matric exams; girls record 93.31, boys at 90.14%

CBSE Pass Percentage 2020 Class 10: The Board announced that 91.46 percent of students have passed the Class 10 exams this year. The pass percentage has increased by 0.36 percent

CBSE Pass Percentage 2020 Class 10| The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 results on Wednesday (15 July) on official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in.

The Board announced that 91.46 percent of students have passed the Class 10 exams this year. The pass percentage has increased by 0.36 percent, as compared to last year when 91.10 percent of students passed.

Trivandrum has recorded the highest pass percent at 99.28 in the Class 10 examination, while Guwahati secured the lowest at 79.12 percent.

Girls have fared better than boys this year with a pass percentage of 93.31 while the pass percentage for boys is 90.14 percent. 41,804 students have scored over 95 percent.

Follow LIVE Updates on CBSE Class 10 results

CBSE will not release a merit list this year, owing to amended evaluation criteria, ANI reported. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams.

How to check CBSE Class 10 result 2020 online

Step 1: Visit the official results link cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your Class 10 board exam credentials, like roll number and date of birth

Step 3: Submit the details and check your CBSE board exam result 2020.

DigiLocker will inform the students of their marksheets and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE. Alerts will be sent on the registered mobile number of the students. Students can also check their results online on various official websites, IVRS telephone numbers, and mobile apps.

For those who have appeared in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose exams were not conducted. For students who have appeared in only three subjects, the average marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be given in the subjects whose exams were not held.

The education board had told the Supreme Court that both Class 10 and 12 results will be announced by 15 July. As per previous the previous schedule, exams for CBSE Class 10 were to be conducted from 15 February till 20 March. However, exams from 19 March onwards were postponed owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The remaining papers were then scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July. However, the pending exams were cancelled as coronavirus cases in the country continued to rise.