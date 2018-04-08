CBSE paper leak: Education Secretary Anil Swarup says mafia in education system runs deeper than coal industry

Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup said that the mafia in the education department runs deeper than that in the coal mining industry,according to a report in NDTV.

Swarup, an IAS officer who was also initially the coal secretary, further told the channel, "In coal, the mining was underground and the mafia was above that. In education, the mafia is underground. We are grappling with that".

Swarup's comments come after Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that a "mafia" is controlling India's examination system. "Till today, no step has been taken that would send the message that they would end this mafia in education. They saved the mafia in the Vyapam case. It seemed they are involved in this as well," Sibal said.

The CBSE came under widespread attack after the Class XII Economics paper was leaked, affecting lakhs of students. The government announced a re-examination on 25 April. But it ruled out any re-test for Class X Mathematics paper, which too was said to have been leaked. The Delhi Police is probing the leak following a complaint by the CBSE and has made numerous arrest in connection with the leaks.

The HRD ministry has also set up a "high-powered committee" to examine the process by which the CBSE conducts examinations, following the leaks. The panel, headed by former HRD secretary VS Oberoi, will suggest measures to make the process "secure and foolproof through the use of technology" and submit a report by 31 May.

