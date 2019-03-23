CBSE paper leak 2019: Board requests parents, students to ignore false videos claiming to reveal English, Economic papers

CBSE paper leak 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory asking students and guardians to ignore YouTube videos claiming to contain details on the board's English and Economic question papers.

The CBSE has located several videos which have been sweeping the internet, falsely claiming to reveal original question papers of the Class X and XII exams conducted by the board, it claimed in its circular.

The board also shared several YouTube links to videos claiming to contain leaked papers, in its advisory, and advised "constant vigil" against such scams. The videos were all uploaded between 13 March and 20 March.

"The board is bringing unwanted activities to the notice of police immediately so that suitable and strict action against miscreants can be taken under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act," it said in its advisory.

"FIRs have already been lodged with Delhi Police against persons circulating fake news regarding paper leak and availability of question papers prior to the examinations," the CBSE added.

The Class X "English Communicative" and "English Language & Literature" exams were held on Saturday between 10:30 am and 01:30 pm.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.