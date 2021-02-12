CBSE issues guidelines to schools to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams

CBSE has suggested that a batch of 25 students, for practical exams, could be divided into two subgroups, for practicing social distancing

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked affiliated schools to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams, internal assessments and projects from 1 March to 11 June.

According to a report in NDTV, CBSE has said that as the majority of states have reopened schools, it has helped students prepare for practical and theory exams. The report has revealed that CBSE has issued detailed guidelines for preparing laboratories for practical exams. Furthermore, CBSE has suggested that a batch of 25 students, for practical exams, could be divided into two subgroups, for practicing social distancing.

As per the official notification addressed to all principals and heads of institutions affiliated to CBSE, it will be in the interest of students if they come to school to perform practical and prepare for the Boards while strictly adhering to COVID safety protocols and instructions issued by Central and state governments.

The notification also reveals that marks for practicals will be uploaded immediately after the assessment is over on the link given in the board's website. They have also stated that it is compulsory to conduct practical examination only by an external practical examiner appointed by the Board.

Here is the entire list of instructions issued by CBSE for schools regarding practical examinations:

CBSE has further said that if practical examination is conducted by a teacher other than that appointed by the board, examination will be canceled and students will be awarded proportionate marks based on the marks secured in the theory examination.

CBSE has also extended the dates to fill examination forms for private candidates of Class 10 and 12. The link to fill the form will be available from 22 February to 25 February up to 5 pm.