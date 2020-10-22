CBSE introduces facial recognition to authenticate Class 10 and 12 students for downloading certificates

The live image of a candidate will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in the board's archive, and once matched, the certificate will be sent to the registered email ID of the student

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday introduced "facial recognition system" to enable students download their digital academic documents of Class 10 and 12 from this year. The announcement was made by the central board on its official Twitter page.

The board also said students will be able to download digital Class 10 and Class 12 on "Parinaam Manjusha" or CBSE Academic Repository based on the Digi Locker application for all 2020 records, by verifying their identity through facial recognition.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the computer-based facial recognition application matches human face from a digital image that is already stored in the database of CBSE.

The live image of the candidate will be matched with the photograph on the CBSE admit card already stored in the board's archive, and once matched, the certificate will be sent to the registered email ID of the student.

According to a report by The Times of India, CBSE has already uploaded 12 crore digital academic documents to Digi Locker through which students can access their board exam mark sheets, pass certificate and migration certificate.

CBSE said the facility of face matching will be of great help to foreign students and those who are unable to open Digi Locker account for any reason.

A report by NDTV said that earlier students were required to use their registered mobile number with the board and Aadhaar card number to check their CBSE result.

Digi Locker is an application introduced by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative.