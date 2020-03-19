CBSE, ICSE, ISC postpone board exams indefinitely due to coronavirus, new dates awaited; list of exams deferred

Most board examinations and entrance tests in India have been postponed due to the rapid spread of novel coronavirus. So far, over 160 people has tested positive for COVID-19 in the country and three lives have been lost.

Here's a list of examinations that have been postponed, deferred or rescheduled due to the virus outbreak.

ICSE and ISC Examination

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has postponed all ICSE and ISC exams that were scheduled to be present between 19 and 31 March. The board said that it will announce the revised dates once the situation improves.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examination

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has also cancelled all Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations that were scheduled between 19 and 31 March.

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has asked all the schools, universities, engineering and technical institutes to postpone and reschedule all the examinations and entrance tests after 31 March.

JEE Main Examination

The National Testing Agency has also been asked to reschedule the upcoming JEE Main exam. The new dates will be announced after re-assessment of the situation on 31 March.

IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur

All classes and examinations at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has been suspended and postponed till March 29. IIT-Delhi too will have no classes and exams till 31 March.

ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam

The exam for the recruitment of constables, scheduled for March 22, has been postponed by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

BPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment Exam

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has called off the examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineer. The exam was to be held on 21, 22, 28 and 29 March.

Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019

The Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main Exam 2019 which was scheduled for 14 and 15 March has also been postponed by the Delhi High Court.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams have also been deferred till 31 March.

MAH MCA CET 2020 exam

The MAH MCA CET 2020 which was scheduled on March 28 has been deferred. The Maharashtra government will now conduct the exam on April 30.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment Exam

The J&K Constable Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) for recruitment of 02 Border Battalions have also been put off.

