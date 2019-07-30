CBSE has set up strict guidelines to monitor the attendance of class 10 and 12 students

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to take stringent steps to keep a check on the attendance of students aspiring to appear for the board examinations. For this, all students and schools will now have to follow the prescribed norms of attendance mentioned in the standard operating procedures issued by CBSE.

According to the new standard operating procedures, schools will now have to give full information of the students’ attendance to the board and the board will make the final call on whether a student is eligible to appear for the exams.

In a circular released by the board, schools have been informed that after analyzing the results of the year 2019 it was found that children with low attendance were given exemption and subsequently they performed poorly in the examinations. For this reason, the board had to prepare standard operating procedures to ensure that the rules related to attendance are followed.

According to the new rules, the schools and students affiliated under the CBSE have to follow the following steps:

a. Schools will have to inform the importance of attendance and classes etc. to the students and their parents at the beginning of the session.

b. Schools will have to sensitize the students and parents about the relevant rules and the attendance requirement during the academic session.

c. Schools will have to inform the students and parents the grounds on which a shortage of attendance could be condoned.

d. Schools will have to inform the students and parents to submit a medical certificate(s) from a competent authority/leave application supporting the reason for availing/taking leave as and when leave is availed.

e. Schools will have to warn the students and parents if they are not attending the classes regularly and maintain the records of such students.

f. Schools will have to inform the parents about the shortage of attendance.

g. Schools will recommend the cases as per Examination Bye-Laws only.

h. Attendance will be calculated as on 01 January of the academic session.

i. Shortage of attendance cases received in the concerned Regional Office up to 07 January of the academic session of Class X or XII will only be considered by the board.

j. No case will be accepted after 07 January of the academic session of Class X or XII.

k. Cases without mandatory documents will be summarily rejected.

In case of shortage of attendance, schools will be required to procure following documents from the student(s)/parent(s) and submit to the concerned Regional Office of the Board for considering condonation of shortage of attendances:

1. For condonation of shortage of attendance due to prolonged illness - request(s) from the parent, medical certificate(s) for the period of absence from a government doctor, all medical reports, X-rays etc and recommendation of school is to be submitted.

2. For condonation of shortage of attendance due to loss of father/mother or some other such incident leading to his/her absence from the school and meriting special consideration - request from the parent, death certificate issued by the concerned authority, a recommendation of school concerned in the proforma provided by the board is required to be submitted.

3. For condonation of shortage of attendance due to any other reason of similar serious nature - request from the parent, certificate issued by concerned authority supporting the nature of the reason, recommendation of the school concerned in the proforma provided is to be submitted.

4. For condonation of shortage of attendance due to authorised participation in sports at national level organized by CBSE / SGFI - request from the parent, certificate issued by the concerned authority, the recommendation of the school concerned in the proforma provided is to be submitted.

5. For condonation of shortage of attendance due to authorised participation in sports at national/ international level organized by recognized federations - request from the parent, recommendation letter from Sports Authority of India, a recommendation of the school concerned in the proforma provided is to be submitted.

In each academic session, schools will have to compile the attendance by 01 January. Students with a shortfall of attendance have to be identified. These cases will be sent with the documents to the Regional Office of CBSE by 07 January.

Schools are to compile all such shortage of attendance cases in the tabular form separately for Class X and XII supported with documents.

The regional office will subsequently inform the schools of any kind of shortage in the documents. Then the schools will have time to procure the missing documents. The final date for approval by the CBSE, in this case, will be on 07 February.