CBSE directs schools to introduce Art-Education & Art-Integrated learning for classes 1 to 10, releases guidelines

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a circular asking heads of all affiliated schools to implement art-integrated education for classes 1 to 10.

As per a report by NDTV, the projects would be mandatory for students of Class 9 and Class 10 and optional for pupils from classes 1 to 8. It has to be group projects and should integrate any form of Indian art — visual or performing.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also shared this information on Twitter along with a CBSE notification.

As per CBSE guidelines, all schools must introduce art-integrated learning and make students aware of the vast and diverse cultural heritage of the country.

At least one project of students from classes 1 to 10 should integrate any art form of the paired state/Union Territory, as defined under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ programme.

Students of classes 1 to 8 should also be encouraged to take at least one Art-Integrated Project (trans-disciplinary project) in a given academic year, the board said. The project work can include more than one subject and can also be considered for Internal Assessment in the concerned subjects.

As for students of classes 9 and 10, the art integrated project has to be taken in all the subjects for internal assessment. CBSE has said that the projects should be taken up in an eco-friendly manner, using readily available local resources without any financial burden on parents or guardians.

CBSE has also directed schools to upload learning projects of students in the AE&AIL portal for enabling students of classes 10 and 12 to appear in board examination.