CBSE declares UGC NET 2018 results: Visit CBSE's official site cbseresults.nic.in to check results

India FP Staff Jul 31, 2018 16:41:49 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results for University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET) 2018.

Representational image. Getty Images

The results have been declared on the official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted on 8 July.

According to The Times of India, the exam will be conducted by the newly formed Natinal Testing Agency (NTA) from next year. For this year's exam, around 11.48 lakh candidates took the NET across 91 cities. The exam was conducted in 84 subjects.

Here is how candidates can check the results:

1. Visit the official CBSE website cbseresults.nic.in or cbsenet.nic.in.

2. Click on the 'CBSE - UGC NET Examination - July 2018' link.

3. Enter your application number, roll number and date of birth in the respective fields.

4. Click on 'Submit'.

NDTV reported that there had been major changes to the exam pattern and scheme of exam this year. Paper 3 had been removed and candidates had to appear for only two papers.


Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 16:41 PM

