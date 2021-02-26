CBSE CTET Result 2021 declared at ctet.nic.in; marksheets available on DigiLocker

Mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, 26 February, declared the result for the Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the CTET 2021 examination can check their results at ctet.nic.in. The board had conducted the CTET 2021 on 31 January.

Out of the 16,11,423 candidates who had registered for the first paper, 12,47,217 appeared for the examination and 14,14,798 qualified the exam. For the second paper, 11,04,454 out of 14,47,551 registered candidates appeared and 2,39,501 qualified it.

Here's how to check CTET result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on "CTET January 2021 results", enter roll number and submit.

Step 3: The result will appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to check the CTET 2021 results

The mark sheet for candidates who appeared for the CTET 2021 examination will be available on DigiLocker. The candidate will be provided login details on their registered mobile number. Mark sheets and eligibility certificates will be digitally signed and will be legally valid as per the IT Act. It will also contain an encrypted OQ Code to enhance security.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had, on 19 February, released the answer key for CTET 2021. The board had stated that a fee of Rs 1,000 per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee, once paid, is non-refundable. Candidates needed to score 60 percent marks to qualify.