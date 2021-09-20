CBSE CTET 2021: Registration starts today at ctet.nic.in, check details here
The 15th edition of CTET will be conducted from 16 December to 13 January
The online registration process for the Central Board of Secondary Education Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CBSE CTET) 2021 will commence from today, 20 September. Once the application window opens, aspirants can apply for the examination by visiting the official website ctet.nic.in.
Applicants should note that the registration process for CBSE CTET 2021 will end on 19 October. Meanwhile, the online facility to pay the fee will be available till 3.30 pm on 20 October.
As per the schedule, the 15th edition of CTET will be conducted from 16 December to 13 January. Moreover, the exam will be conducted in 20 different languages in computer-based test (CBT) mode throughout the country.
Check steps to apply for CBSE CTET 2021 once the process begins:
Step 1: Go to the official website - https://ctet.nic.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the 'CTET 2021 application form' that will be available on the homepage. Then click on 'Apply'
Step 3: Candidates will need to create their login account and note down the registration number or application number
Step 4: After creating an account, students are requested to fill in the application form in the prescribed format
Step 5: Then upload scanned images and complete the fee payment process. Finally, click on submit
The CBSE has listed a few important points and information for candidates. Check them out here:
- The Central Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted via online mode to motivate the budding teachers to become computer literate.
- The board, this year, has announced that the CTET 2021 question paper will be planned to assess less factual knowledge and more of conceptual understanding and critical thinking.
- Moreover, the online CTET examination will ensure faster processing and declaration of results.
- The board will set up centres in the districts where candidates will be provided facilities for attempting online mock tests. These mock tests will be free of cost.
