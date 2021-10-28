CBSE CTET 2021: Online correction window activated; check steps to make changes
CBSE CTET 2021: The last date to make corrections is 3 November and the changes made during this period will be considered final
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the correction window for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021. Candidates, who wish to make corrections in their application forms, can do so by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.
The last date to make corrections is 3 November and the changes made during this period will be considered final. Once the deadline to make changes is over, no more dates will be provided by the board later.
As per schedule, the CTET 2021 examination will be conducted by CBSE from 16 December, 2021 to 13 January, 2022. However, the test will be held in two shifts - the first shift will begin from 9.30 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
For the unversed, the online registration process closed on 25 October. So, candidates who registered themselves for the December exams can make the required changes or corrections by following these simple steps:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the CBSE CTET 2021 link (online correction form) that is available on the home page
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their login details and click on submit to proceed
Step 4: Then, applicants need to make required changes in the application form and click on submit
Step 5: Soon after clicking on submit, the changes will be accepted
Step 6: Kindly, download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further use or reference
Direct link to CBSE CTET 2021 correction window: https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFfEytN2I3LFrLvNrMJcZJNkEgCaduePMCake9goHmpZD
Candidates appearing for the CTET exam should note that anyone who scores 60 percent or more will be considered pass. Also, the validity period for the appointment of CTET qualifying certificate will be for lifetime in all categories.
