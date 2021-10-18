CBSE CTET 2021: Application window to close tomorrow; apply now at ctet.nic.in

As per the schedule, the CBSE CTET 2021 will be conducted between 16 December, 2021 and 13 January, 2022. It will be held in a computer-based mode in two shifts

The deadline to submit the online application form for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 will close tomorrow, 19 October. Aspirants, who have not yet registered themselves, can apply by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the CBSE CTET 2021 will be conducted between 16 December, 2021 and 13 January, 2022. It will be held in a computer-based mode in two shifts. The duration of both the shifts will be of 2.30 hours each.

Steps to apply for CBSE CTET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://ctet.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on CTET 2021 registration link that is available on the home page

Step 3: Candidates then need to fill in the online application form and also keep a note on the registration number or application number

Step 4: To process with the application form, upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Finally, pay the examination fee by e-challan or debit or credit card or via net banking

Step 6: Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference or record

Direct link to apply for CTET 2021:

https://examinationservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFfEytN2I3LFrLvNrMJcZJNkEgCaduePMCake9goHmpZD

Candidates preparing for the exam should note that the test will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Every correct answer will carry one mark each and there will be no negative marking. Also, there will be two CTET papers.

The good news about the CTET qualifying certificate is that the validity period for the appointment will be for lifetime for all categories. Also, there will be no restriction or limit on the number of attempts a person can take for acquiring a CTET certificate.