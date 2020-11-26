CBSE CTET 2020: Candidates can change exam city today on ctet.nic.in; exam on 31 January

CTET is held in two parts — the first part is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5, while the second part is for those who are willing to teach classes 6 to 8

The CBSE CTET 2020 exam city change and correction window closes today (26 November). Candidates who have registered for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2020 can change the exam city at ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which conducts CTET has increased the number of cities for the examination. This year, CTET will be conducted at designated exam centres across 135 cities.

Candidates can choose an exam city closer to their location. Those appearing for the exam can select as many as four exam cities without paying any additional fees for it.

Earlier, CTET was conducted in 112 cities but 23 more cities have been added after receiving requests from candidates for change of exam city option as they have shifted their place of residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23 new cities that have been added to the list of exam centres for CBSE CTET 2020 are Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Begusarai, Gopalganj, Purnia, Rohtas, Sagarsa, Saran, Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ludhiana, Ambedkar Nagar, Bijnor, Bulandshahar, Deoria, Mainpuri, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Udham Singh Nagar.

Steps to change CBSE CTET 2020 exam city:

Step 1: Log on to official website of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) - ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the link that reads, "Click Here for Exam City Correction."

Step 3: Enter your CBSE CTET 2020 application number, password, and security pin as shown on the page.

Step 4: Click on the Sign In button.

Step 5: Your CBSE CTET 2020 application form will open on the screen. Click on edit next to exam city.

Step 6: Make the changes and tap on the final submit button.

Direct link to change exam centre for CBSE CTET 2020

CTET will be conducted on 31 January, 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for 5 July but it was postponed due to administrative reasons.

CTET is held in two parts — the first part is for candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 5, while the second part is for those who are willing to teach classes 6 to 8. The teachers' eligibility test consists of 150 questions of one mark each. Candidates get a composite time of two-and-a-half-hour to complete the exam.