CBSE CTET 2019 exam: Online registration closes today; apply on www.ctet.nic.in

CBSE CTET 2019 | The last day to register for the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Central Teachers Eligibility Test is on Thursday, 14 March. However, the last date for payment of fee is 15 March till 3.30 pm. To apply, candidates must visit the official website, www.ctet.nic.in.

CTET is conducted on a national level and its scores are accepted for shortlisting candidates for recruitment exams. In the last CTET, held in December 2018, more than 18 lakh candidates had appeared. A total of 1,78,273 candidates qualified in the primary classes category which is only 17 percent of the total number of candidates who appeared in this category. In the primary category, 10,73,545 candidates had appeared, NDTV reported.

CBSE has revised the eligibility criteria for CTET 2019. Under the revised norms, candidates who adhere to eligibility criteria set by the NCTE before the principal notification was released (dated 23 August, 2010) can also apply for CTET 2019 exam. In a statement, the board has said, “The application from all such candidates who have passed their graduation with B.Ed. prior to NCTE Principal notification dated 23/08/2010 regarding the determination of minimum qualification of teachers to be appointed in school shall also be entertained by CBSE subject to final decision of Hon’ble Court(s).”

Basic eligibility criteria for CTET includes:

— Graduates who have scored at least 50 percent marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) who has acquired the qualification or B.Ed. from any NCTE recognised institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in Classes 1 to 5.

— For primary level, that is, Class 1-5, the aspirants should be senior secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45 to 50 percent marks or appearing in final year of two-year diploma in Elementary Education or Diploma in Education (Special Education). Candidates appearing in final year of four-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) are also eligible.

— For the elementary level, Classes 6-8 teachers, candidates should hold a graduation degree or is appearing in the final year of two-year Diploma in Elementary Education. Graduation with at least 45 – 50 percent marks or appearing in one-year Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.) or B.Ed. (Special Education) or four- year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed) or B.A./BSc.Ed. or BA.Ed./ BSc.Ed. are also eligible to apply.

Here is how to apply online for CTET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ctet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘Apply Online’

Step 3: Fill the application form and note down the registration number

Step 4: Upload images

Step 5: Make payment

CBSE CTET 2019: Application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 700 for one and Rs 1200 for appearing in both papers. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 350 and Rs 600 respectively.

Candidates can verify their application by 19 March. Also, in case the candidates do not get their confirmation page, they have been directed to reach out to the Joint Secretary (CTET), CTET Unit, CBSE between 10:00 am to 5:00 pm from 25-03-2019 (Monday) to 01-04-2019 (Monday) along with proof of payment of fee i.e. candidate copy of e-challan, the CBSE circular read.

CTET is scheduled to be conducted on 7 July, 2019 (Sunday). The exam conducting body, will allow one chance to candidates to rectify errors in their application if there is any. The online correction window will open from 25 March till 1 April. The exam will be conducted in 20 languages in 97 cities across the country.

