CBSE CTET 2019: Board to open correction window for July exam; visit ctet.nic.in to make changes in application form

CBSE CTET July 2019 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) examination on Sunday, 7 July. Although the application process had closed on 14 March, the CBSE is going to open the correction window for the examination today i.e. Monday, 25 March. Candidates can make the changes on the official website www.ctet.nic.in.

Candidates, who have applied for the CTET July 2019 examination, can now make the correction in their application form, up to 1 April. This will be the last chance to complete the form or correct the information, entered in the application by mistake. No correction would be allowed under any circumstances after that.

In case, the confirmation page is not generated after depositing the requisite fees, the candidate can approach the Joint Secretary (CTET), CTET Unit, CBSE between 10.00 am to 5.00 pm till 1 April along with proof of the fee payment i.e. candidate copy of e-challan, if payment made through e-challan.

Candidates should note that CBSE will not be responsible for any consequences arising out of non-acceptance of any correction/addition/deletion in any particular once filled in the application Form whatsoever the reasons may be. Fee once remitted shall not be refunded or adjusted for a future test under any circumstances, the official notice reads.

The candidates shall be permitted to make on-line correction in their following particulars i.e. name, father and mother name, date of birth, category, differently-abled category, paper opted (i.e. Paper I or CTET - JULY-2019 Paper II), Subject for Paper II, first choice of centre, language I and/or II opted, address of correspondence and the name of the institution/college/university from where he/she has obtained his/her B.Ed Degree/Diploma in Elementary Education etc.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.