CBSE Class 12th exam gets new topper after re-evaluation; 50% of students who applied for rechecking get higher marks

The re-evaluation process of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s Class 12 examination has given a Nagpur student, Ishrita Gupta, 22 extra marks—an increase of 4.4 percent—making her the new All India CBSE Class 12 topper.

Gupta challenged the board for her marks in political science. After re-evaluation, it was found that 17 of her answers were marked incorrectly. Her score after this increased by 22 marks, News18 reported.

According to reports, some of the common errors made by the teachers who were checking the papers, included giving zero marks for correct answers. Some of the teachers even left some answers unchecked.

According to a report in The Times of India, marks have increased for more than 50 percent of the students who applied for re-evaluation. Unassessed and wrongly assessed answers made the difference, the report said.

Gupta overtook Noida girl Meghna Srivatsava in this year's Class 12 exam. This comes among reports of massive errors of miscalculation and correction by CBSE teachers.

In a first, this year, CBSE initiated action against as many as 214 teachers by ordering their suspension, the Times of India report added. Of these, 81 are under the Dehradun regional office, and 55 under Allahabad.

CBSE declared the results of the Class 12 examinations on 26 May. Around 11.86 lakh students registered for the Class 12 or All India Senior School Certificate Examination (AISSCE), which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.

The board accepted applications for re-verification from 21 to 22 June and had asked for a processing fee of Rs 100.