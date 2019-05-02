CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: Central board announces 12th results today on official website cbse.nic.in; how to check scores

CBSE Class 12 Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 2019 results of Class 12 today (Thursday, 2 May). Once declared, the results will be available on the official website www.cbse.nic.in.

The result of Class 12 will also be available on – cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

According to reports, the Class 12 results will be announced first, and CBSE will declare the Class 10 results within two to three days. The CBSE conducted the examination for Class 12 students till April 4 this year.

How to check CBSE Class 10, Class 12 results 2019:

Step 1: Go to www.cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link of your stream

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as roll number, and hit 'Submit'

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results were released on 29 and 26 May respectively. CBSE had faced cases of paper leaks, after which the board had to re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam.

Around 27 lakh students appeared for the CBSE 10th and CBSE Class 12 exams held in 2018. The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Class 10th exam was 86.07 percent and for the class 12th exam was 83 percent.

