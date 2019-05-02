CBSE Class 12 Result 2019 Declared: Alternative ways to check 12th board results if official website cbse.nic.in is down

CBSE Class 12 Result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results of Class 12 today (Thursday, 2 May). The results are available on the official website cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Since a large number of students are trying to login to the official websites to check their results, it is possible that some students may face difficulty in accessing them. But students must not panic. While the temporary glitch is being fixed, there are alternative ways that students can check their Class 12 scores.

Students can use the myCBSE app available on Google Play to check their results. They have to pre-register for it.

Google has also partnered with CBSE to make it easier for students to find their results and other exam-related information. All students have to do is go to google.com and type CBSE result to get the pertinent link.

Those unable to access the results via the internet can avail an SMS service.

Students can also view their results on the UMANG mobile application and by sending an SMS — cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899.

The board will also provide Class 12 digital marksheets on DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in.

This year, as well, Microsoft will host the CBSE results through the SMS Organizer app. To avail this service, students have to pre-register on SMS Organizer. Once CBSE announced the results, students or their parents will get the result even if they are not connected to the internet.

