CBSE Class 12 paper leak: Delhi Police arrests three from Himachal Pradesh's Una district

Three staff members of a school in Himachal Pradesh were arrested from Una district in connection with the alleged leak of the CBSE Class XII economics paper on Saturday, according to several media reports.

#CBSEPaperLeak: Three, including a teacher, clerk & support staff, arrested from Himachal Pradesh over the leak of XII class Economics paper which was leaked in handwritten form. pic.twitter.com/hcypTOUPzo — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018

According to The Times of India, Delhi Police's crime branch arrested a teacher, a clerk and a support staff. India Today reported that one of those arrested is a superintendent of a Himachal Pradesh-based school.

The CBSE announced a re-examination for CBSE's Class XII economics exam and Class X maths exam after it emerged that the question papers for this year's paper were allegedly leaked.

Union education secretary Anil Swarup had said that the re-exam for Class XII will be held on 25 April but a decision on the CBSE re-exam for Class X would be taken later. However, it was later decided that re-exam of Class X paper would not be held as the CBSE did not find any trend that the leak would have any impact on the examination.

The mathematics exam of Class X and economics exam of Class XII were held on 28 March and 26 March respectively.

Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed a batch of petitions challenging board's decision to conduct the re-examination. The apex court said that the decision to hold retest is completely under the jurisdiction of CBSE and that it top court can't decide writ petition on matter.

With inputs from PTI