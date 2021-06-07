CBSE also instructed schools with pending practical or internal assessments to conduct them in the online mode

CBSE Class 12 Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that they have extended the last date for uploading the marks of practical or internal assessment for Class 12 results. As per the latest notification, the board has extended the last date till 28 June.

Meanwhile, the schools with pending practical/internal assessments are permitted to conduct them in the online mode. The decision was taken citing many schools that have not conducted the internal assessments due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Earlier in the day, the board issued a circular that read as “schools with pending practical’s/internal assessments are permitted to conduct the same now in only online mode”.

“No extension of the last date for uploading marks will be allowed further than 28 June. Thus, schools are advised to complete all evaluations well before 28 June and upload the marks meticulously,” the official notification added.

For internal assessment, the board has also directed examiners to take individual photographs of each student during viva voce and for school records. Meanwhile, the photograph should include the internal examiner, external examiner, and the student.

If the schools are interested then they can check the list of subjects, the break-up of marks, information about external examiner appointment by CBSE on the official website — cbseacademic.nic.in.

As per the instructions given in the curriculum, in subjects where an external examiner has not been appointed, the concerned school teacher will conduct the internal assessment based on the instructions given by CBSE in an online mode. The teacher will then upload the marks awarded at the link provided by the board in the notification.

Also, for subjects where an external examiner has been appointed by the board, the examiner will decide the date of examination after discussion with the internal examiner. The internal examiner will then share the fresh exam date with the student well in advance. Following this, the practical/assessment will be conducted as per the curriculum.

Only after the completion of the assessment, marks will be uploaded to the link provided by the CBSE. The concerned examiner needs to upload the marks carefully and properly as no change of marks will be done after uploading.

The Class 12 exams were cancelled on 1 June after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.