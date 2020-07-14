CBSE Class 12 Exams 2020: At 98%, Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the government schools in Delhi for achieving 98 percent pass percentage in the Class 12 results released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 13 July, which is the highest so far.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the government schools in Delhi for achieving 98 percent pass percentage in the Class 12 results released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 13 July, which is the highest so far.

In 2019, the pass percentage was at 94.24 percent.

“Feeling v (very) proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far," the Delhi CM tweeted.

Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic. Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers. Proud of you all. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2020

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools improved from 94.2 per cent last year to 97.8 per cent this year. The overall pass percentage in both government and private schools for CBSE Class 12 exams have increased by 5.38 percent compared to 2019.

The report said that government schools in the capital were 5.9 percentage points higher than private schools when it came to number of students passed.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shared the data of Delhi government school performance in CBSE Class 12 exams for the last five years. He wrote, "Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception!"

Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception! 2020: 98%

2019: 94.24%

2018: 90.6 %

2017: 88.2%

2016: 85.9% Congrats to students, parents & Team Education! https://t.co/ktNogcLZEW — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 13, 2020

NDTV reported that this is the first time the CBSE has announced Class 12 results without completing the board exams in its entirety. The Class 12 exams were initially postponed and later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report quoted Kejriwal saying that there was a time when government schools were looked down upon, but the results have "proved these assumptions wrong."

According to The Hindu, Kejriwal stated that the figure, which is the highest in the history of the capital, was good news in what has so far been a depressing atmosphere. Addressing the 2 per cent students who either failed or have compartments, the CM said, "Don’t worry, we are with you, the whole system is with you; we will arrange for extra classes. I’m sure this result will turn into 100% after the results of the compartment exams are declared."