CBSE Class 12 Exams 2020: At 98%, Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in 5 years, says Arvind Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the government schools in Delhi for achieving 98 percent pass percentage in the Class 12 results released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 13 July, which is the highest so far.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the government schools in Delhi for achieving 98 percent pass percentage in the Class 12 results released by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 13 July, which is the highest so far.
In 2019, the pass percentage was at 94.24 percent.
“Feeling v (very) proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far," the Delhi CM tweeted.
Feeling v proud to announce that the CBSE class 12 result of Delhi govt schools this year is 98% - highest ever so far. Its historic.
Congratulations to my Team Education, all students, teachers, parents and education officers.
Proud of you all.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 13, 2020
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the pass percentage of Delhi government schools improved from 94.2 per cent last year to 97.8 per cent this year. The overall pass percentage in both government and private schools for CBSE Class 12 exams have increased by 5.38 percent compared to 2019.
The report said that government schools in the capital were 5.9 percentage points higher than private schools when it came to number of students passed.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia shared the data of Delhi government school performance in CBSE Class 12 exams for the last five years. He wrote, "Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception!"
Over the past 5 years, we at #DelhiGovtSchools have been competing with ourselves to break our own record each time. This year is no exception!
2020: 98%
2019: 94.24%
2018: 90.6 %
2017: 88.2%
2016: 85.9%
Congrats to students, parents & Team Education! https://t.co/ktNogcLZEW
— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) July 13, 2020
NDTV reported that this is the first time the CBSE has announced Class 12 results without completing the board exams in its entirety. The Class 12 exams were initially postponed and later cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report quoted Kejriwal saying that there was a time when government schools were looked down upon, but the results have "proved these assumptions wrong."
According to The Hindu, Kejriwal stated that the figure, which is the highest in the history of the capital, was good news in what has so far been a depressing atmosphere. Addressing the 2 per cent students who either failed or have compartments, the CM said, "Don’t worry, we are with you, the whole system is with you; we will arrange for extra classes. I’m sure this result will turn into 100% after the results of the compartment exams are declared."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
CBSE Revised Syllabus 2020-21: Central Board to reduce syllabus for Classes 9 to 12 by 30%, says HRD Minister
CBSE Revised Syllabus 2020-21 | The CBSE in a notification said that the syllabus was being rationalised while retaining the core concepts as class room teaching had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
CBSE Class 12 Topper 2020: 'Unbelievable', says Lucknow's Divyanshi Jain who topped Class 12 with 100% marks
Divyanshi Jain scored 600 marks out of a total of 600 to get 100 per cent in CBSE Class 12 result 2020. The report added that Divyanshi had appeared for all exams except Geography, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
CBSE 12th Result DECLARED Updates: Class 12 scores announced on cbseresults.nic.in; 88.78% students pass, no merit list
CBSE 12th result Declared Updates: CBSE declared the Class 12 board examinations 2020 results on official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in