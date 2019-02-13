CBSE Class 12 examination to begin on 2 March, Class 10 on 7 March; education board aims to release results a week earlier

New Delhi: The CBSE Class 12 main examination will begin on 2 March and will conclude on 4 April. Class 10 main examination is slated to begin on 7 March and end on 29 March.

However, the vocational exams for both Class 12 and 10 will begin on 15 and 21 February respectively.

As per CBSE, a total of 12,87,359 students are appearing for Class 12, out of which 7,48,498 are boys and 5,38,861 girls. While in Class 10, out of total 1827472 students, as many as 10,70,579 are boys and 7,56,893 girls.

A total of 31,14,831 students are appearing for their board examination 2019. The total of 31 lakh students includes 18 lakh boys and 12.9 lakh girls. CBSE aims to bring the board results one week earlier than the previous year.

In Class 12 and 10, the number of transgender candidates is 22 and six respectively.

The board exams would be conducted at 4,974 examination centres. The examinations are being held for 21,400 CBSE-affiliated schools within the country while 225 schools situated abroad. There are 78 centres abroad to conduct the examination, spread across 17 countries.

For the smooth conduct of board examination, CBSE claims to have deployed a total of 3 lakh officials including centre superintendent, deputy centre superintendent, invigilators, chief nodal supervisor, head examiner, evaluators, etc. The CBSE has fixed responsibility for the safety of question paper on the centre superintendent.

CBSE informed that willfully spreading wrong information or fake news regarding board exams or question papers through social media, will be considered as unfair means.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.