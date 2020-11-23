CBSE Class 12 exam date 2021: Board announces tentative dates for practical exams, issues SOPs for test centres

The date sheet for CBSE class 12 practical examinations reportedly says that the same will be conducted from 1 January, 2021 to 8 February, 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be conducting Class 12 practical exam 2021 from 1 January to 8 February. A detailed schedule will be released by the board soon on its official website - cbse.nic.in.

According to a report by Zee Business, the announcement of dates comes hours after CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi announced that the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination 2021 will be conducted.

Speaking at a webinar on "New Education Policy (NEP): Brighter future of school education" organised by ASSOCHAM, Tripathi said that the CBSE board examination will be conducted for sure and the schedule will soon be announced.

"The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessment," Tripathi said.

A report by Jagran Josh said that there were rumors and speculations about the cancellation of CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several students and parents had reached out to the CBSE for clarification about holding the board examination.

As per a report by India TV, CBSE has also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for conducting the board exam. Different dates will be sent to schools for holding the practical exams.

The board will appoint an Observer who will be supervising the practical exam and evaluate the project. Like other years, the exam will have both internal and external examiners.

After the assessment, schools will have to upload the marks of the students on the link provided by the CBSE.

All the schools will be given an app link on which they will be required to upload a group photo of every batch of students during the practical exam. The face of all the students should be visible in the photograph.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, CBSE could not conduct all the board papers this year.