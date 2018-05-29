You are here:
CBSE Class 10th results declared: Students can check scores on cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

India FP Staff May 29, 2018 13:37:38 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Class 10th results. The results were earlier expected to come in at 4 pm. Candidates can check their scores on CBSE's official website cbse.nic.in. Candidates can also view their results on cbseresults.nic.in.

Students can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to their Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day using Microsoft's "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store.

Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter. At least, 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam this year. According to News18, girls have outshone boys yet again.

Representational image. Getty images

Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10 results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details and check your results

CBSE released the Class 12 results on its official website on 26 May.

83.01 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations and Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam with 499 marks.


Updated Date: May 29, 2018 13:37 PM

