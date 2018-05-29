CBSE Class 10th results announced: Boy from DPS Gurugram, two girls from UP and one from Kerala top board exams with 99.8%

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of the Class 10 examinations. The results were earlier expected to come in at 4 pm, however, the results were announced a little after 1 pm on CBSE's official website cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their score on cbse.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage for CBSE class 10 is 86.70 percent. Four students, who topped the CBSE Class 10th got 499 marks out of 500. They are:

Prakhar Mittal from DPS Gurugram,

Rimzhim Agarwal from RP Public School Bijnor,

Nandini Garg from Scottish International School, Shamli, and

Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan’s Vidyalaya, Cochin

Here is the pass percentage for the past five years:

Number of students who scored 95 percent and above in CBSE Class 10 results are 27,476. Students can get their Class 10 and 12 results delivered directly to their Android smartphones even if they are not connected to the Internet on that day using Microsoft's "SMS Organizer", an Android app available for free download on Google Play Store.

Microsoft also released a video explaining the process to check results without internet on Twitter. At least, 16 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam this year. According to News18, girls have outshone boys yet again.

Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10 results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details and check your results

CBSE released the Class 12 results on its official website on 26 May.

83.01 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations and Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam with 499 marks.