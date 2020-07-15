CBSE Class 10th Board result 2020 DECLARED: Board announces Class 10 scores; steps to check your score on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 board results Declared 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE 10th result 2020 today (Wednesday, 15 Juy). Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online on official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in.

Over 18 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exams this year. Since there might be too much traffic on the official website of CBSE, students can also check their results through alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check Class 10 result through CBSE website:

Step 1: Login to official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out.

If the official websites are down, students can also check their scores on mobile application DigiLocker. The CBSE had sent out SMSes on the registered mobile numbers of Class 10 and Class 12 students advising them to download the DigiLocker app on their phones.

The education board had told the Supreme Court that both Class 10 and 12 results will be announced by 15 July.

As per the previous schedule, exams for CBSE Class 10 were to be conducted from 15 February till 20 March. However, exams from 19 March onwards were postponed owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The remaining papers were then scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July. However, these exams too were cancelled as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

The board had announced the Class 12 exam results on 13 July (Monday). A total of 88.78 percent students cleared the exams, with Trivandrum emerging as the best-performing region.