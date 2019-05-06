CBSE Class 10 result: No social media policy, dedicated study hours, relying only on NCERT books were among toppers’ mantras

New Delhi: Studying a dedicated number of hours, a 'no social media' policy and sticking to NCERT books were among the mantras adopted by toppers of class 10 CBSE examination.

While 13 students shared the top rank with a score of 499 out of 500 marks, the second rank has been bagged by 25 students with 498 marks and 59 students shared the third rank with 497 marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the class 10 exam results on Monday with 91.10 per cent candidates clearing the exam.

"I maintained a schedule of studying four hours throughout the year rather than just pulling up my socks right before the exams. That is the mantra that helped me score well," said Taru Jain from Jaipur, who is among the top rankers.

Poorti Srivastava from UP who has bagged the third rank said, "There are lot of reference books available in the market but my teachers asked me to restrict myself to NCERT books. And that idea of actually studying less worked for me".

According to Shivani Lath from Mayoor School, Noida, who has bagged the first rank, "I adopted a 'no social media' policy two months before the exam so there were no distractions. Now I can proudly flaunt my result on Facebook".

Siddhant Pengoriya from Noida's Lotus Valley School, who has scored 499 marks said, "I had expected to do well but not this well. My parents ideology of marks don't matter helped me have a relaxed mind and perform without any pressure".

For Kerala's Bhavana N Sivadas, 499 marks will work as a motivational factor in her chasing UPSC dreams.

"I have to crack the UPSC exam and join administrative services. The marks I have got in class 10 will give me motivation that I can perform well. Had I got less marks I would have felt demotivated, but the result has given me confidence to give my best in coming years."

While Trivandrum region has got the best pass percentage, Uttar Pradesh is the best performing state in terms of toppers by securing maximum number of first, second and third positions in the country.

The state's toppers list included eight of 13 first rankers, 13 of the 25 second rankers and 19 of the 59 third rankers.

A total of 2.25 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent.

The top position in the Children With Special Needs (CSWN) category, has been bagged by Kerala's Dilwin Prince with 493 marks. Coshin's Savan Vishoy and Irene Tresa Mathews have bagged the second and third ranks in the category with 492 and 491 marks respectively.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.