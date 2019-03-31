CBSE Class 10 result 2019: Scores likely to be declared in May; check for details here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 | Just hours after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examination was concluded, the news of the result dates being declared in May made the rounds.

However, there has been no confirmation from either the official website of the CBSE or from any of its officials.

Previously, the CBSE has announced the result dates usually a day before the declaration. In 2018, the CBSE Class 10 result was declared on 31 May.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a board official called the reports of class 10 result date "fake", saying that the board did not confirm about any date yet. "CBSE can announce a result date once the evaluation process, including other processes for preparing the results, gets completed, "the official said.

Mostly, the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results are released in May end, with Class 12 results being declared a week before Class 10.

The CBSE Class 10 examination concluded on 29 March with the last paper on Social Science. As many as 31,14,831 candidates have registered for the exam of which 18,19,077 are boys and 12,95,754 are girls, News18 reported. Twenty eight transgender students also took the exam.

