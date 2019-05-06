CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Declared toppers list: Uttar Pradesh secures maximum number of toppers; list of statewise toppers

Though the Trivandrum region performed the best with a pass percentage of 99.85, followed by Chennai and Ajmer with 99 and 95.89 percent respectively, it was Uttar Pradesh which secured the maximum number of toppers in the CBSE Class 10 results declared on Monday.

The state secured eight of the 13 top rankers, 13 of the 25 second rankers and 19 out of the 59 third rankers. Here's the statewise list of toppers:

State Rank Name GUJARAT First position Aryan Jha (Jamnagar) ASSAM First position Arindam Sarma (Guwahati) Haryana First position Divjot Kaur Jaggi (Ambala) Second position Kaashvi Jain (Ambala) Sakshi Saxena (Palwal) Rohan Batra (Ambala) Drishti Gupta (Panchkula) Stuti Dixit (Faridabad) Priyanka (Ambala) Tamil Nadu First position Yashas D (Chennai) Second position Girija M Hegde (Chennai) B Kaviya Varshini (Coimbatore) Punjab First position Manya (Bhatinda) Rajasthan First position Taru Jain (Jaipur) Second position Ayushi Shah (Ajmer) UTTAR PRADESH First position Divyasnh Wadhwa (Noida) Yogesh Kumar Gupta (Jaunpur) Ankur Mishra (Ghaziabad) Vatsal Varshney (Meerut) Ish Madan (Ghaziabad) Apoorva Jain (Ghaziabad) Shivani Lath (Noida) Siddhant Pengoriya (Noida) Second position Ayushi Pushkar (Lucknow) Mallika Mandal (Noida) Tarush Rajawat (Bijnor) Pakhi Vats (Ghaziabad) Nishita Singh (Ghaziabad) Pratham Kumar Srivastava (Ghaziabad) Gaurav Singh (UP) Radhika Gupta (Noida) Manan Gupta (Ghaziabad) Gargi Goel (Noida) Pushpa Chaudhary (Ghaziabad) Janvi Bist (Ghaziabad) Isha Srivasatava (Lucknow) Third position Suhani Joshi (Ghaziabad) Shubh Agarwal (Meerut) Gauri Singh (Ghaziabad) Ashita Singh Panwar (Ghaziabad) Raghav Singhal (Ghaziabad) Aditya Tomar (Ghaziabad) Anmol Gupta (Noida) Vaishnavi Singh (Lucknow) Arjit Alok Srivastava (UP) Poorti Srivastava (UP) Kushagra Raghuvanshi (Noida) Mehul Garg (Ghaziabad) Ishita Agarwal (Ghaziabad) Ridhima Gupta (Ghaziabad) Kaushal Singh (UP) Nityam Prateek (Noida) Kashish Mehrotra Deepanshu Bisariya Kerala First position Bhavana N Sivadas (Kerala) Second position Adheena Elsa Roy (Calicut) Salmaan (Kerala) Sirinxa Xavier (Kerala) Third position Elizabeth Jacob (Kerala) Gokul Nair A (Kerala) Easha A Pai (Kerala) Athul Vijay K (Kerala) Gadha Suresh (Kerala) Maharashtra First position Adree Das Arya Jayant Daoo (Nagpur) Deepsna Panda (Mumbai) Dhatri Kaushal Mehta (Thane) Telangana First position Ankit Saha (Hyderabad) Maddala Harshini (Hyderabad) Odisha First position Saiuditi Rout Sumaita Laisa Madhya Pradesh First position Astha Raghuwanshi (MP) Karnataka First position Aishwarya Hariharan Iyer (Bengaluru) Naladala Disha Chowdary (Bengaluru) Prithvi P Shenoy (Bengaluru) KV Pranav (Bengaluru) Chattisgarh First position 51) Shridhar Vashishtha (Chandigarh) 46) Pragati Satpathi (Chattissgarh) Second position 46) Pragati Satpathi (Chattissgarh) Haryana First position Divjot Kaur Jaggi (Ambala) Second position Kaashvi Jain (Ambala) Sakshi Saxena (Palwal) Rohan Batra (Ambala) Drishti Gupta (Panchkula) Stuti Dixit (Faridabad) Priyanka (Ambala) Third position Simran Sinha (Ballabgarh) Pia Gupta (Gurgaon) Rishika Chaudhary (Panchkula) Mihika Parag Deshpande (Gurgaon) Hiteshwar Sharma (Panchkula) Disha (Bhiwani) Yatee Sukhani (Gurgaon) Apoorva Gulati (Sonepat) Delhi First position Shivika Dudani Second position Arnav Singh Mallika Ajmani Neha Jain Kalpana Kumari Sejal Saxena Khushi Rawat Third position Arnav Singh Mallika Ajmani Neha Jain Kalpana Kumari Sejal Saxena Khushi Rawat Chandigarh First position Shridhar Vashishtha (Chandigarh)

Delhi was ranked second last among top ten states with a pass percentage of 80.97 and Guwahati was last with 74.49.

A total of 2.25 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent.

In Arunachal Pradesh, Jirdam Gameh of Ramakrishna Mission School (Narottam Nagar), topped the exam with 490 marks, followed by Chinmoy Dutta (487) and Tamar Nekam Moya both securing second position. The third position went to Hoicha Rangjang who secured 484 out of 500 marks.

Arindam Sarma scored the highest 498 marks in Assam. Sarma was also among the national second rankers in the Class 10 result. IN Andaman and Nicobar Islans, Faizan Niaz came first with 485 marks, Ksssn Tejaswini topped in Andhra Pradesh with 491 marks, whereas in neihbouring Telangana, Ankit Saha topped the state with 497 marks. Saha was also among the 59 students who secured third position in the CBSE Class 10 exam.

In Bihar, Priyanshu Kumar topped the state with 495 marks. Here's the full list of toppers statewise:

The percentage of students placed in compartment has gone down by 3.57 per cent since last year.

Girls outperformed boys yet again in CBSE class 10 examination, in which the top rank was shared by 13 students with 499 out of 500 marks.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the class 10 results and 91.10 per cent candidates cleared the examination, an improvement of 4.40 per cent since last year.

The pass percentage of girls was 92.45 per cent against last year's 88.67 per cent, while that of boys was 90.14 per cent against last year's 85.32 per cent.

Girls have done better than boys by 2.31 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender candidates was 94.74 per cent.

The second rank was bagged by 25 students who scored 498 out of 500 marks, while the third rank was shared by 59 students who got 497 marks.

With inputs from PTI

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.