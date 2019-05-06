CBSE Class 10 Result 2019 Declared: 91.1% clear Class 10 Board exams as pass percentage improves by 5%; girls outshine boys

CBSE Class 10 Result Declared | The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the Class 10 results today (5 May). The overall pass percentage for the Class 10 CBSE board exams stands at 91.1 percent.

Over 27 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 CBSE exams this year. They can check their scores on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This year, CBSE Class 10 students register a pass percentage of 91.1 percent, a significant rise from 86.07 percent last year.

Region-wise pass percentage of CBSE Class 10 2019



Region Pass Percentage Thiruvananthapuram 99.85 Chennai 99 Ajmer 95.89 Panchkula 93.72 Prayagraj 92.55 Bhubaneswar 92.32 Patna 91.86 Dehradun 89.04 Delhi 80.97 Guwahati 74.49

While girls outperformed boys by 2.31 percent with a 92.45 percent pass percentage over 90.14 percent of boys, transgender students scored even better with a pass percentage of 94.74 percent. This is even higher than their pass percentage of 83.33 percent in 2018. I 2018, of the girls who had appeared for CBSE Class 10th exam, 88.67 percent of themhad cleared it successfully. In 2017, the pass percentage among girls was 92.5 percent while that among boys was 93.4 percent.

Siddhant Pengoriya from Lotus Valley International School in Noida is among the 13 toppers who scored 499 out of 500 in the CBSE Class 10 2019 exams. The other toppers are Divyansh Wadhwa, Yogesh Kumar Gupta, Ankur Mishra, Vatsal Varshney, Manya, Aryan Jha, Taru Jha, Bhavana Sivadas, Ish Madan, Divjot Kaur Jaggi, Apoorva Jain, and Shivani Lath.

Between 2007 and 2017, the board followed the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) under which schools were responsible for 80 percent assessment while the remaining was with CBSE. This reportedly led to widespread manipulation of scores.

If you have not managed to check your scores yet, do not worry. Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official websites cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on 'Class 10 Result 2019'.

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number and other admit card details in the provided fields and click on 'Submit' .

Step 4: Once your result appears on the screen, download it and take a printout for future reference.

