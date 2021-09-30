The CBSE had placed 17,636 Class 10 students under the Compartment category this year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 Compartment results 2021 on 30 September. Candidates can now view their grades by visiting the official websites at https://cbseresults.nic.in and https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

Steps to view CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2021:

― Go to the official website at https://cbseresults.nic.in

― Click on the link for the Class 10 Compartment results 2021

― Enter the required credentials, including your roll number, school number, and date of birth

― Click submit to view the Compartment results

― Check the results and download a copy for future use

Here's the direct link: https://cbseresults.nic.in/class10RL7/Class10th21.htm

The CBSE had placed 17,636 Class 10 students under the Compartment category this year. The exams were conducted offline from 25 August to 8 September. The board had also held exams for Class 10 private candidates, second chance compartment, and patrachar (correspondence) candidates.

According to Hindustan Times, 28,847 private candidates appeared for the CBSE Class 10 Compartment exams this year, out of the 36,457 students that had registered. Out of the candidates who appeared, 11,937 students qualified the exam. Furthermore, 213 patrachar candidates also passed the exam out of the 530 that had appeared.

This year, CBSE had compiled the Class 10 results on the basis of internal assessments, unit tests, pre-board exams and half-yearly exams, as the Board Exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The board had given students the option to appear for the offline exams if they were not satisfied with their grades.

This year, the CBSE had registered a pass percentage of 99.04 percent, an increase of seven percent over the results last year. As per the data, 57,824 candidates scored over 95 percent marks in the exam, while 2,00,962 students obtained scores between 90 and 95 percent this year.

The Delhi region saw a massive improvement of 12 percent in its pass percentage, as 98.07 percent of students passed the CBSE Class 10 exams this year.