CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, JEE Main 2020 cancelled: List of universities, recruitment tests impacted by coronavirus outbreak

CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12, national open school exam and the joint entrance exam (JEE), which are conducted as an admission process to IITs, were cancelled as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 151 on Wednesday.

The CBSE exams in India and abroad have been postponed and the situation will be reassessed on 31 March. Re-examinations for North East candidates will also be rescheduled. Ongoing evaluation of board exam papers has also been postponed. Supervisors can reschedule the evaluation to 1 April, Economic Times reported.

"Since JEE main may require travel by examinees and the dates may clash with rescheduled CBSE and other board exams, therefore JEE main should be rescheduled and new dates of the JEE mains will be announced on 31 March after reassessment of the situation," stated the order issued by the HRD secretary Amit Khare.

"While maintenance of academic calendar and exam schedule is important, equally important is safety and security of students who are appearing in various examinations as also of their teachers and parents," the order, accessed by LiveMint said.

Meanwhile, ICSE chief Gerry Arathoon told PTI that exams for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till 31 March.

While students till class 8 will be promoted without examinations in Uttar Pradesh, all other examinations in the state have been deferred till 2 April. Schools and colleges are shut in Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Ladakh till 31 March and till 14 April in Jharkhand. The Uttarakhand and Andhra Pradesh governments have also ordered shut schools and colleges.

Here is a list of the states where schools have been shut:

Examinations for classes 10 and 12 under the Maharashtra state board will be held as per schedule, but exams for classes 1 to 9 will be postponed.

Teachers have been allowed to conduct the evaluation of answer sheets for ICSE and ISC exams from home.

Exams for students of all classes till class 8 have been cancelled in Goa.

Assam has shut schools and cancelled exams till 29 March.

Primary schools in Tamil Nadu will remain closed till 31 March.

Karnataka has postponed exams for students of classes 7 to 9, but there has been no change in SSLC dates.

Schools in Madhya Pradesh have been ordered shut.

Some private schools in Pune have decided to promote students upto class 6 without any exams.

Uttar Pradesh Board has decided to halt the evaluation process for the recently concluded UP Board 10th and 12th exams until 2 April.

Aligarh Muslim University has cancelled all school examinations to be held between 22 March and 29 March. Semester exams would continue as per the schedule.

The following universities have modified their exam schedule:

Odisha Higher Education Department postponed all exams, except for the final semester/annual exams.

IIM Indore has suspended classes and exams.

IIT Kanpur has suspended classes and exams till 29 March.

Nagpur University has postponed exams.

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has cancelled exams for all the classes at its institutes based in Pune.

Delhi University has suspended regular classes, teachers have been given the work from home option.

Here are the recruitment exams impacted by the coronavirus outbreak:

All the interviews of the services selection board have been cancelled by the Indian Army. The Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also probably going to cancel SSB interviews.

ITBP Constable Recruitment Exam postponed.

RBI Assistant Main Exam postponed to 29 March.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed recruitment exams.

Delhi Higher Judicial Services Main 2019 Exam has been postponed.

Kerala PSC has postponed recruitment exams.

