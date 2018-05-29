CBSE Board Result 2018: CBSE Class 10th results declared; check scores on cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared Class 10th results today, and you can check your results on the official website of the CBSE.

The results will be available on the official website of CBSE which is cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Here are the steps to check your CBSE Class 10 results from the official website:

Step 1: Go to the official results website, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the CBSE 10 results link

Step 3: On next page, enter your exam details; Roll Number and Date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details and check your results

CBSE released the Class 12 results on its official website on 26 May.

83.01 percent students passed the Class 12 examinations and Meghna Srivastava from Step By Step School, Uttar Pradesh topped the exam with 499 marks.