CBSE Board Result 2018: CBSE Class 10th Result 2018 to be declared today; here's how students can check their grades

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10th result 2018 today at 4 pm. The CBSE Class 10th Results will be announced on the board's website cbse.nic.in,

Students can calculate their CGPA by combining the grade points of the five major subjects. For instance, if a student secured 8,9,7,8 and 6 in five major subjects, then his/her CGPA will be 7.6.

In order to calculate the percentage, students need to multiply their CGPA by 9.5. For example, a candidate who secured a CGPA of 7.6 will have secured a percentage of 7.6*9.5=72.2 percent.

The board had organised the Class 10th Examination, 2018 from 5 March to 4 April, 2018. If the website mentioned above does not open, students can check their results on cbse.examresults.net, results.nic.in/index or results.gov.in.

The result for the board's Class 12th exams were declared on Saturday.

The Class 12th exam was held between 5 March and 27 April. Of the 11,06,772 students who had appeared for the Class 12th examination, 9,18,763 students passed the examination, a statement said.

According to Hindustan Times, here are the steps to check the CBSE Class 10th Results:

-Visit cbseresults.nic.in

-Click on the link for Result 2018.

-Key in the details as required on the login page

-Hit "submit"

-Result will be displayed on the screen.

-Download the result and take a print of it.

With inputs from IANS