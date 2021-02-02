CBSE Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 time tables released by education ministry; exams begin 4 May
As per the datesheet, the Class 10 exams are going to end on 7 June, while for Class 12 students, the last exam is on 11 June
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the exam schedule for both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on Tuesday. The final exams of secondary and higher secondary classes are going to begin from 4 May, 2021, according to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank’.
Dear Students, hereby announcing the much-awaited date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of X & XII.Please be assured that we have done our best to ensure that these exams go smoothly for you. Wish you good luck! @SanjayDhotreMP @EduMinOfIndia @PIB_India https://t.co/P9XvyMIfNq
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021
All the students set to appear in the CBSE board exams 2021 are advised to go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and check their exam schedule. As per the released datesheet, the Class 10 exams are going to end on 7 June, while for Class 12 students, the last exam is on 11 June.
The education minister also shared the datesheet of both the classes on his social media handle separately.
Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class X.
Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/o4I00aONmy
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021
Date-sheet of @cbseindia29 board exams of class Xll.
Wish you good luck!#CBSE pic.twitter.com/LSJAwYpc7j
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) February 2, 2021
As per a report by The Indian Express report, the board exams this year will be conducted in offline written mode. Although the CBSE board exams are held in the month of February, or March every year, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus resulted in a nationwide lockdown. Even after the lockdown was lifted, it was not considered safe to reopen schools.
As a means of helping the students who are going to appear in the Class and 12 exams in 2021, the board pushed back the board exams to May. Also, the syllabus was reduced by 30 per cent and 33 per cent internal choice questions were included in the papers.
The Ministry of Education also announced that Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE Mains), the engineering entrance exams, will be held in four cycles this year to aid students. This new system will start from 2021 and will give students a greater chance at preparing themselves and scoring a better rank.
However, no information about the conduct of the medical entrance test, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been given.
