CBSE Board Exam 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education allows schools to correct student data; visit cbse.nic.in for details

CBSE Board Exam 2020 | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated a correction link for the list of candidates appearing for the Class 10 and 12 examinations on Monday, 4 November, 2019.

Schools or individual students can make the correction on the official website of the CBSE at cbse.nic.in. The board, in a notification, stated that schools will be allowed to change all fields of the data, including names, personal information of candidates or the subjects opted by them. However, no new entry will be allowed during this window.

According to the official notification released on the website, the last day to submit the correct list of candidates was 30 September.

However, post that date, many schools requested for correction in the submitted data. Hence, the board has reactivated the link to allow the change in the list. The link will be accessible for seven days, from 4 November to 11 November.

The CBSE said, "It was desired from the schools that candidates’ data uploaded in LOC should be 100 percent correct. However, after the last date of submission of the LOC, many schools have requested for correction in data."

Here are the steps to correct your details CBSE details:

Step 1: Log on to the official CBSE website — cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Scroll to the 'LOC' tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on 'Continue to submission' once the new tab opens

Step 4: Enter your User ID, password and the CAPTCHA given

Step 5: Make the desired changes in the data and click on Submit.

All corrected hard copies must be signed by the head of the school and sent to the regional office by 20 November. After the last date, no requests to change the subjects or correction in candidates' personal data will be entertained by the board.

The CBSE will conduct the examination for both these classes starting from 15 February, 2020 onwards, and will continue into the month of March.

