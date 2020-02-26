CBSE Board Exam 2020: CBSE postpones class 12 English exams across 80 centres in northeast, east Delhi as violence continues

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class 12 English language examinations scheduled for Thursday across 80 centers of northeast and east Delhi in light of the violence that has gripped the area since Sunday.

"Considering request of Delhi government and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the board has decided to postpone the exam for class 12 in North East Part of Delhi," PTI quoted CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi as saying. "However, the exam in rest of the Delhi shall be conducted as per schedule. The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," the official said.

For students who live in violence-affected areas but have examination centres elsewhere, their school principals will have to approach the CBSE asking for specific relief for these students, Tripathi told The Hindu.

The English language (elective and core) exams have been postponed at 73 centres in northeast Delhi and seven centres in east Delhi. Here is a list of the centers where the exam has been postponed:

The decision of the Board comes after the Delhi High Court instructed it to take a decision regarding the Class,10, 12 board exams in one go. On Tuesday, the board had postponed class 10, 12 exams across 86 centres in northeast Delhi to Thursday after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia had requested it to do so. He also announced that schools in the area would continue to be closed on Wednesday.

At least 22 people were killed and over 180 injured in communal violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi over the past three days.

With inputs from PTI

