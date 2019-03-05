CBSE board exam 2019: Class 12 students to face Physics paper today; here are are some last-minute tips

The CBSE Class 12 board exams have already started and the Physics exam is scheduled to be held today, on 5 March from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm across India.

Here are some tips to help you perform well in your Physics Class 12 board exam:

1) Practice CBSE sample papers

2) Before the exam, revise learned concepts only

3) Revise all numerical formulae

During the exam:

1) Begin the paper with section D, then section C followed by section A and B.

2) Ideally, the time allocated to each section should be: Section A – 15 min. Section B – 20 min. Section C – 1 hour 15 mins. Section D – 1 hour. And, the remaining 10 mins for revision.

3) Solve easy questions first

4) Add units wherever necessary

5) Revise after completion

And lastly, stay calm and don’t stress yourself too much before the exam. Here's wishing you all the best for the Physics Class 12 board exam. Visit www.cbse.nic.in for more information.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.