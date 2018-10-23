CBSE begins online application process for Class 10 and 12 private candidates for 2019 exam

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun online submission process of examination forms for Class 10 and Class 12 students in category Fail/Compartment and candidates who wish to improve their performance or for an additional subject as private candidate for examination scheduled in February/March/April 2019.

The application process commenced on Tuesday and will continue till 17 November. The forms are available on the official website of CBSE - cbse.nic.in.

Submission date has been extended till 23 November for candidates who miss the deadline. They will have to submit a late fine of Rs 500, NDTV reported.

Those who fail to submit the examination form by 23 November, can still apply till 30 November and pay fine of Rs 1,000. The final deadline has been extended till 14 December with a late fine of Rs 5,000.

However, visually impaired students do not have to pay the examination fee.

According to Times Now, the examination form will be available only online and the fee will also be accepted through online mode.