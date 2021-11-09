CBSE allows class 10 and 12 students to change exam centre for Term 1 from 10 November
Students will have the option to opt for only one city as a centre of examination for both theoretical and practical. Two separate centres, one for theory and one for practical, will not be allowed
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the change of examination centre, especially for students residing in some other city, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, to place the request for exam city or country change, candidates will have to make a request to their respective school by 10 November. Following this, the school will send requests to the exam conducting body on the board’s website by 12 November.
“The facility for change of examination city/ country will be available to the students who are residing in some other city or country and not in the city or country where they are studying because of COVID,” CBSE said in official notification.
The notice regarding the change in the exam centre has been released on the official website of CBSE. Students can find the notification here.
As per schedule, the CBSE term-1 board examination 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from 17 and 16 November, respectively. Further in the notification, CBSE informed that students appearing for boards can apply for a change in examination city for either practical, theory or both theory and practical tests.
Key points while requesting for change:
- Students will be given the option to choose only one city as the centre of examination for both theory and practical exams.
- When making the request, students are requested to mention the city (state or country) where he/she would prefer to appear for the exam.
- If any student wants to opt for a change in the city centre for the theory exam, then he/she will have to compulsorily appear in the practical examination from the school of her/his regular studies.
- Also, no request or query will be entertained after the last date that is mentioned by the CBSE board.
also read
CBSE Term 1 exam: Roll numbers for Classes 10 and 12 to be out on 9 November; check details here
The board is also set to release the admit cards and detailed guidelines for the exams on the same day
CBSE CTET 2021: Admit cards to be released soon at ctet.nic.in; check details here
According to an official notice by the CBSE, the CTET 2021 will be conducted from 16 December, 2021 to 13 January, 2022
CBSE CTET 2021: Application correction window for December cycle closes today; check ctet.nic.in
The CBSE had opened the one-time edit window facility for candidates so that they can make changes in their details if needed.