CBSE allows class 10 and 12 students to change exam centre for Term 1 from 10 November

Students will have the option to opt for only one city as a centre of examination for both theoretical and practical. Two separate centres, one for theory and one for practical, will not be allowed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification regarding the change of examination centre, especially for students residing in some other city, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, to place the request for exam city or country change, candidates will have to make a request to their respective school by 10 November. Following this, the school will send requests to the exam conducting body on the board’s website by 12 November.

“The facility for change of examination city/ country will be available to the students who are residing in some other city or country and not in the city or country where they are studying because of COVID,” CBSE said in official notification.

The notice regarding the change in the exam centre has been released on the official website of CBSE. Students can find the notification here.

As per schedule, the CBSE term-1 board examination 2021 for Classes 10 and 12 will begin from 17 and 16 November, respectively. Further in the notification, CBSE informed that students appearing for boards can apply for a change in examination city for either practical, theory or both theory and practical tests.

Key points while requesting for change: