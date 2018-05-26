CBSE 12th Result 2018: CBSE Class 12 results declared; check score on cbse.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the Class 12 examinations today. Students who appeared for the exams can visit the official website cbse.nic.in.to check their results.

The board had said that the re-test of the Class 12th economics paper, held on 25 April, nearly a month after it was leaked, would not delay the declaration of CBSE Class 12th and Class 10th results.

There were also reports of the CBSE’s Class 10th mathematics paper being leaked, but the board decided against its re-test, saying Class 10 was just an “internal segment” of school education system.

"The results will be declared on time as the evaluation is in advanced stage despite re-exam of economics paper. We have rigorously followed up with schools to send more evaluators than the required number", a senior board official told PTI.

According to News18, the Class 12th examinations were held from 5 March to 13 April, while Class 10th exams were held from 5 March to 4 April.

Students can use the following step to check the results:

- Visit the board's official website cbse.nic.in.

- Click on the 'Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE Class 12th Result 2018' option in the 'Recent Announcements' section.

- Enter your admit card details and press submit.

- Take a printout of your results for future reference.