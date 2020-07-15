CBSE 10th board result 2020 DECLARED: Alternate ways to check, download Class X results if official website cbseresult.nic.in is down

CBSE 10th board result 2020 DECLARED | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared Class 10 results on official websites – cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in today (Wednesday, 15 July).

Almost 18 lakh students await the Class 10 results. However, heavy traffic can cause official websites to become unresponsive. Students can check their scores using IVRS and mobile applications like UMANG and DigiLocker.

Here some of the alternative websites to check your score:

The education board had told the Supreme Court that both Class 10 and 12 results will be announced by 15 July.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted that the results will be announced on Wednesday.

My dear Children, Parents, and Teachers, the results of class X CBSE board examinations will be announced tomorrow. I wish all the students best of luck.👍#StayCalm #StaySafe@cbseindia29 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 14, 2020

As per previous the previous schedule, exams for CBSE Class 10 were to be conducted from 15 February till 20 March. However, exams from 19 March onwards were postponed owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The remaining papers were then scheduled to be held from 1 to 15 July. However, these exams were cancelled as coronavirus cases continued to rise.

Check result using DigiLocker

CBSE will provide digital academic documents like marksheets, migration certificate and pass certificate through ‘Parinam Manjusha’, which is integrated with the DigiLocker mobile application. The DigiLocker account credentials will be sent to students via SMS on their mobile number registered with CBSE.

Check result using UMANG app

The mobile application is available on both Android and iOS. Students can access their scores by clicking on the marksheet tab and then entering their roll number and date of birth.

How to check Class 10 result through CBSE website:

Step 1: Login to official website– cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result 2020.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out.