CBI vs CBI: SC orders MN Rao not to take policy decisions, gives CVC 2 weeks to complete inquiry against Alok Verma

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete its enquiry against sidelined CBI director Alok Verma in two weeks and asked interim director M Nageswara Rao to refrain from taking any policy decisions. The apex court also sought a response from the CBI, the CVC and the Centre on Verma's plea challenging the government's decision to divest him of his duties and send him on leave.

Decisions taken by Rao from 23 October till date shall not be implemented, the court said. All decisions taken by Rao shall be placed before the apex court in a sealed cover.

The top court also appointed former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik to oversee the CVC inquiry into the allegations and counter allegations and ordered it to submit its report within two weeks. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi posted the next date of hearing on 12 November.

Hearing the petition filed by the NGO, Common Cause, which has sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against the CBI officers, the bench, also comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, issued notices. CJI Gogoi observed that at the present stage, an inquiry would be held to find out whether there is a prima facie case, reported Bar and Bench.

CBI's Special Director Rakesh Asthana has also been named as one of the respondents in the NGO's petition.

Verma and Asthana have made allegations of corruption against each other. During the brief hearing on Friday, senior advocate FS Nariman advanced arguments on behalf of Verma. He submitted that the sielined CBI director was appointed with the approval of a selection panel having the prime minister, the leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

Nariman referred to the CVC and Centre's orders divesting Verma of his duty. He also cited the Vineet Narain judgment to support Verma's pleas.

In the beginning, the apex court said the CVC inquiry on allegations and counter-allegations should be completed in 10 days under the supervision of this court. However, the CVC submitted that 10 days were not sufficient for the inquiry as it has to look into several documents, and for the time being, no monitoring by anyone else should be allowed.

Though the SC bench granted the CVC two weeks to conclude its probe, it turned the other request and ordered retired Justice Patnaik to oversee the inquiry.

Verma has sought a stay of the Centre's order asking him to proceed on leave and giving the interim charge of his post to Rao, a 1986 batch Odisha-cadre IPS officer. The CBI chief in his plea, contended that the decision taken "overnight" by the Centre and the CVC to divest him of his role as the head of the probe agency was "patently illegal" and such interference "erodes" the independence and autonomy of the institution.

Follow LIVE updates on CBI vs CBI row here

With inputs from PTI